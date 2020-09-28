Sherlyn Chopra Says Bollywood Has Become Corrupt; ‘It's Totally Unsafe For The Next Generation'

Sherlyn On KWAN Talent Management Agency

While talking about KWAN talent management agency, she told Free Press Journal, "Anirban Blah may not be associated with Kwan anymore in an official capacity. However, in an unofficial capacity, he may be involved with the company. It's highly shameful that an A-list talent management agency such as KWAN engages in the supply and consumption of narcotics."

Sherlyn Chopra On Investigation In Sushant's Death Case

On talking about the new drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Chopra added, "I strongly believe that Sushant's murderers are deeply linked to the drug cartel of Bollywood. I'm expecting NCB to name the big players of the drug syndicate very soon!"

NCB Summoned Deepika, Sara, Shraddha And Rakul Preet

Meanwhile, the NCB last week summoned several big Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Further details about their findings are currently awaited.