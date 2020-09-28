Sherlyn Chopra Says Bollywood Has Become Corrupt; ‘It's Totally Unsafe For The Next Generation'
Sherlyn Chopra opened up about the recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and talked about drug allegations against members of KWAN talent management agency. The former Bigg Boss contestant Sherlyn Chopra earlier had made the headlines for accusing KWAN talent manager and co-founder Anirban Blah of sexual misconduct. According to reports, four other women accused him of the same, which led to him being fired.
However, now amid the drug probe conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), KWAN's name has emerged in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Chopra believes, "Bollywood has become so corrupt and dirty with evils such drugs, nepotism, casting couch, patriarchy, the misogyny that it's totally unsafe for the next generation to work in this industry. Most people in the Hindi Film industry are drug addicts. The drug bust initiated by the NCB is a great step towards 'Swachh Bollywood Abhiyaan'."
Sherlyn On KWAN Talent Management Agency
While talking about KWAN talent management agency, she told Free Press Journal, "Anirban Blah may not be associated with Kwan anymore in an official capacity. However, in an unofficial capacity, he may be involved with the company. It's highly shameful that an A-list talent management agency such as KWAN engages in the supply and consumption of narcotics."
Sherlyn Chopra On Investigation In Sushant's Death Case
On talking about the new drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Chopra added, "I strongly believe that Sushant's murderers are deeply linked to the drug cartel of Bollywood. I'm expecting NCB to name the big players of the drug syndicate very soon!"
NCB Summoned Deepika, Sara, Shraddha And Rakul Preet
Meanwhile, the NCB last week summoned several big Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Further details about their findings are currently awaited.
