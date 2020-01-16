Shershaah First Look: Sidharth Malhotra Pays Ode To Journey Of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra As Captain Vikram Batra

Karan Johar too took to his Twitter page to share the posters and wrote, "We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020."

Shershaah Is Sidharth's 'Passion' Project

"Everyone knows about his (Vikram Batra's) heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family. It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film," Sidharth was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Sidharth Will Be Playing Double Role In The Film

He will be essaying the role of Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra's role along with the Army officer. In an earlier interview with India Today, the actor spoke about how Vikram's family wanted him in the biopic. He was quoted as saying, "It was through Shabbir Boxwala, who was the original producer and knows the family really well. They gave him the rights to make a story on their loved one. I met them around 2.5-3 years ago in a very casual meeting and found out the story about him. Since then, I have met them multiple times and we started shooting the film."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Also starring Kiara Advani, Shershaah is slated to hit the big screens on July 3, 2020.