Shibani Dandekar Reacts To Sushant's Family Accusing Rhea Of Stealing Actor's Money & Drugging Him

Shibani Dandekar Slams Those Who Have Labelled Rhea As A Gold-Digger

She told India Today, "Of course, why wouldn't people say that? Where is this money that she's stolen? Please tell me. Where are these 15 crores that she has stolen? Have we found it yet? I mean, you know, it's just so easy to paint that picture, isn't it? It's so easy to date a high-profile person and then have people say that you are only dating them for that reason."

Shibani Dandekar On Sushant's Family Accusing Rhea Chakraborty Of Drugging The Late Actor

"Well, she certainly was not drugging him. See, I'm not going to get into the case because that's really for the investigating officers to handle and this is the problem. Everybody has something to say about this. Let them do their job. It is not up to us to decide the facts of the case and try to figure out what is going on. This is not a trial by media, we need to let the professionals do their job on this. All I know is that she was looking after him, she was helping him the best that she could, whether that meant, you know, seeking advice from doctors, whether that meant being there for him or her and her family did everything in their power to be by his side and look after him. And they understood the importance of mental health," India Today quoted Shibani as saying.

Shibani Dandekar On Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Shibani further told India Today that she met Sushant a couple of times and found him incredibly smart and full of life. She said that he was very shy when he first met her.

"Now, obviously, that's because Rhea and I are such close friends. And, you know, he obviously would have known that I've heard a lot about him. And she's like a younger sister to me, so I could see how in love both of them were. And it's just really, it's so tragic," the news portal quoted Shibani as saying.

Shibani Dandekar Reveals Why She Is Defending Rhea Chakraborty

She said that Rhea Chakraborty is not capable of the things that people are accusing her of. Shibani further added that she knew the actress before she was an adult, and has watched her grow. "She is the most loving, strong, colorful, vibrant personality. She's full of life. She is there for anyone who needs her, just actions alone of how she supported Sushant, isn't that enough?" Shibani told India Today.