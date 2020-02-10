Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara Continues The Stronghold At The Box Office On Day 3

विधु ने किया सनसनीखेज खुलासा और कहाँ, 'अपनी जिंदगी में एक वक्त खत्म करना चाहता था' | Filmibeat

The impactful storyline and strong word of mouth are making sure that Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara continues to hold strong at the box office even on Day 3 after its release. Coming straight from the books of history, the film which is the director's dream project is the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits and the cinema-goes are excitedly swarming the theatres.

The film opened with significant numbers and minted 1.90 crores on Day 3. The total collection stands at 4.95 crores since the release and the strong word of mouth amongst the audience is what is pulling the crowd towards the theatres with its impactful storyline and performances.

Shikara was appreciated for its surprises, strong plot and emotional climax by critics and viewers alike, with praises pouring in for the lead actors, Aadil Khan and Sadia, who in spite of being debutants have put forward an applause-worthy performance. The trailer, the other insightful assets, songs and the creative treatment to a sensitive issue- makes Shikara a must watch!

Video: LK Advani In Tears After Watching Shikara

The film had more than 4,000 real Kashmiri Pandit refugees who recreated 19th January 1990 for the film, when the actual incident happened. Shikara is inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and is a tribute by the director to his mother. Celebrities, audiences and even the critics- everyone is all praise for the depth of the issue Shikara addresses.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios, Shikara released on 7th February 2020 and is presented by Fox Star Studios.