Shikara New Song ‘Shukrana Gul Khile’ Is All About Authentic Kashmiri Wedding

The makers of Shikara are bringing to us some hard-hitting yet some takeaways from the Kashmiri culture with every asset that they are releasing. After enthralling us with the trailers and posters, the new song 'Shukrana Gul Khile' is out and it is all about the authentic Kashmiri wedding of the lead actors Aadil Khan and Sadia with the backdrop of the valley.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra films took to their social media and shared, "An authentic Kashmiri Pandit wedding of yesteryears. Song out now #HumWapasAayenge #VidhuVinodChopra #Shikara #ShikaraSong @foxstarhindi @abhaysopori @ZeeMusicCompany." - (sic)

The song has the entire celebration of the wedding ceremony of the lead actors with a parallel note of how the conflict breaks. The makers made sure they bring the traditional and very authentic wedding from the valley with the flavours of Kashmir. The song has been sung by Munir Ahmad Mir, composed by Abhay Rustum Sopori and the lyrics have been penned down by Bashir Arif.

Shikara brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who actually shot for the film. The movie also has actual footage from the exodus included which brings it even closer to reality.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios, Shikara is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara Has Taken Inspiration From Real-Life Incidents. Find Out!

Also Read: Shikara Special Screening To Be Held For Kashmiri Pandits