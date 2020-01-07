Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Is A Moving Account About Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra who last directed Broken Horses in 2015, is back donning the directorial hat and this time, the filmmaker tells a story about 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, in his upcoming film Shikara. Starring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, the film has been described as a 'love letter from Kashmir' by the makers.

The official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra films dropped the trailer on social media and wrote, "More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out now http://bit.ly/ShikaraOfficialTrailer... #Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer @arrahman @foxstarhindi"."

Watch the trailer here.

The trailer opens with young couple enjoying some moments of love and solitude together, until the woman's eyes falls on a fire in the neighbourhood. As the couple rushes to the window to check the casualty, their house comes under attack. Next, we see a montage of events that took place in January 1990 where more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley. The trailer then gives us what the young couple goes through this situation.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios, Shikara is slated to release in theatres on February 7, 2020.

