      Shikha Malhotra: Things You Need To Know About Actress-Nurse Who Decided To Fight Against COVID-19

      The rapid spread of deadly Novel Coronavirus has affected the entire world. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Indian government decided to lock down the entire country for 21 days, to curb the spread of the contagious virus. Doctors, nurses, government officials and policemen are working 24/7 to stop the COVID-19 spread in India. Amidst all, Bollywood actress Shikha Malhotra turned nurse to give her voluntary services to the Coronavirus positive patients.

      A few days ago, Shikha Malhotra announced on her social media handle that she has joined Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. Shikha is a trained nurse and has done BSc (Hons) in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. Shikha does not have any experience in nursing as she chose to make her career in showbiz.

      Shikha Malhotra has worked in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan and was last seen in Sanjay Mishra's Kaanchli Life in a Slough. After working in the entertainment industry, Shikha felt that she should use her degree to serve the nation. After all, workers from the health industry are now considered as God due to Coronavirus.

      Shikha later applied to several hospitals in Mumbai like, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Medical Research Institute, Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital and others. In the end, she got a chance to serve in Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre.

      This is the message Kaanchli is trying give through a beautiful execution. Watch Kaanchli in cinemas on 7th Feb.

      In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi thanked all the nurses for taking care of COVID-19 patients. He said, "I salute every nurse today. You all work with incomparable dedication. This is a coincidence that the year 2020 is being observed as the International Year of Nurses and Midwives by the whole world."

      Ever since Shikha Malhotra announced the news of volunteering as a nurse, she has been getting immense love and respect from netizens. Kudos Shikha!

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 18:19 [IST]
