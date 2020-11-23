Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Ring In Their Wedding Anniversary With A Cake And Lots Of Cute Moments

Shilpa Shetty's Wedding Anniversary Cake Is Gleaming With Gold

Shilpa shared a picture in which she and Raj are seen sharing an adorable moment, while their wedding anniversary cake dominates the frame. The three-layered chocolate cake topped with crunchy chocolate chips and nuts looks every bit yummy!

Such a picture-perfect moment naa!

Shilpa Shetty's Love-Soaked Note For Her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra

Earlier, Shilpa took to her Instagram page to pen a loved up note for her hubby Raj Kundra on their wedding anniversary. She wrote, "No filter LOVE ❤️ The REAL DEAL 🧿 As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you😍 (and on you 😂) Somethings never change😂😜😘 What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9 ❤️💥🎉🤗🧿😇."

Raj Kundra Too Showered His Wife With Love

He shared an adorable animated video for Shilpa and captioned it as, "I love you and I will always love you, Shilpa Shetty, till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to love you. Happy Anniversary my darling. #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou."