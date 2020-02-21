Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Welcome Baby Girl Samisha Shetty Kundra! First Picture Inside

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has not been seen on the big screen for the longest time, has become a mother for the second time. Yes, the gorgeous actress and her hubby Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl. According to the media reports, the couple's daughter was born through surrogacy on February 15, 2020.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and announced the good news today, along with an adorable picture of her baby girl's little hand. The 44-year-old actress wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

While this piece of information took everyone by surprise, Shilpa's good friend Farah Khan was already in the know. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker quickly replied on her post, "Thank God! Couldn't hold the secret much longer. Bless bless & bless." Apart from Farah, a lot of celebs from the industry congratulated Shilpa for her little bundle of joy.

Shilpa Shetty got married to Raj Kundra in 2009 and the duo welcomed their firstborn, Viaan Raj Kundra, in May 2012. With Samisha entering their lives, it's an understatement to say that this picture-perfect family is now complete.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Opens Up About Her 13 Year-long Sabbatical From The Movies.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all geared up to make her comeback on the silver screen with the upcoming film Nikamma. The romantic-comedy directed by Sabbir Khan, which is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020, stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead.