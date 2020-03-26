Shilpa Shetty's New Picture With Her Daughter Samisha Shetty Is All About The Eternal Love!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently in a very happy space as the actress is busy taking care of her newly born, Samisha Shetty. On February 15, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty welcomed their second child and after a few days, the duo announced on Instagram that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.

Now, the Dhadkan actress has shared a beautiful family portrait on her Instagram and captioned it saying, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. 😇 Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house for the "FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home."

She further wrote, "It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY."

"Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.🌈❤😇. Love and Gratitude, SSK."

Many celebs including Raveena Tandon and Sussanne Khan poured love on Shilpa's latest Instagram post and sent love to her daughter.

Speaking of Shilpa's comeback to films, she will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.