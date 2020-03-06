Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Named In Cheating Complaint By An Investor Allegedly Duped In Gold Scheme

A complaint of cheating has been registered against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for allegedly duping an investor in a gold scheme. The complaint has been registered by Sachin Joshi, a non-resident Indian, for being cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by the couple, according to Mumbai police.

According to Joshi, he had purchased a kilo of gold from the company for Rs. 18.58 lakhs back in 2014. He was offered a gold card at a discounted rate under a five-year plan, which he was promised he could redeem for gold at the end of the term.

However, when his plan ended in March 2019, and he tried to redeem the card, he found that the company's office had shut down. He eventually learnt that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had resigned from their posts in May 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

Joshi lodged a complaint with the Khar police station against the couple and a few others.

According to India Today, Kundra has denied the charges.

