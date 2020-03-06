    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Named In Cheating Complaint By An Investor Allegedly Duped In Gold Scheme

      By
      |

      A complaint of cheating has been registered against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for allegedly duping an investor in a gold scheme. The complaint has been registered by Sachin Joshi, a non-resident Indian, for being cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by the couple, according to Mumbai police.

      Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Named In Cheating Complaint

      According to Joshi, he had purchased a kilo of gold from the company for Rs. 18.58 lakhs back in 2014. He was offered a gold card at a discounted rate under a five-year plan, which he was promised he could redeem for gold at the end of the term.

      However, when his plan ended in March 2019, and he tried to redeem the card, he found that the company's office had shut down. He eventually learnt that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had resigned from their posts in May 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

      Joshi lodged a complaint with the Khar police station against the couple and a few others.

      According to India Today, Kundra has denied the charges.

      ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Welcome Baby Girl Samisha Shetty Kundra! First Picture Inside

      ALSO READ: Did Rangoli Chandel Take A Dig At Shilpa Shetty Kundra Over Surrogacy?

      Read more about: shilpa shetty raj kundra
      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X