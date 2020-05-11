Shilpa Shetty Reveals Why She Chose Surrogacy Over Adoption; Shuts Down Trolls With Her Statement

When actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra made the announcement about the arrival of her second child, Samisha on her Instagram page, many netizens questioned the actress for not choosing adoption and opting surrogacy. Even though it's her personal choice, she was shamed left, right and centre for promoting surrogacy. Back then, Shilpa didn't break her silence and was least bothered by the negative comments. However, in a recent interview, Shilpa spoke about it and shut down all the trolls with her clear-cut statement.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue."

Shilpa revealed that she had also tried adoption but things didn't work in her favour. She said, "I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn't pan out well."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wasn't The Only Victim, Shilpa Shetty Too Was Shamed For THIS Horrible Reason

"At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route," added the Baazigar actress.

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2.