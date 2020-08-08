Shilpa Shetty Kundra Says A Person’s Opinions On Nepotism May Or May Not Be Someone Else’s Reality

The nepotism and favouritism debate of the Hindi film industry has been reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and is being discussed by everyone, from stakeholders of the industry, to fans on social media.

However, many notice that a healthy debate on the fairness issues of Bollywood, has skewed towards blame game. In this context, Shilpa Shetty shared her two cents on the debate and stated a lot of pent up anger is being vented out on social media.

Although she feels she is no one to judge somebody else's opinion, she points to the fact that an opinion may or may not be somebody else's reality.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Shilpa said, "I just feel that a lot has happened in this time, there's a lot of pent up anger within people. And I feel the only place to vent it out is social media. Most of them are faceless, those who have the face and strength have spoken. I just feel that to each to his own. I'm not somebody who sits and judges a person who has an opinion." She added that an opinion "may or may not be someone else's reality".

Shilpa shared her opinion of nepotism, from the perspective of making it to the industry as an outsider. She said, "I've really relied on fate. I came from a non-film background and I worked very hard in my life. If someone says that nepotism is bigger than fate, I'd disagree. It can't be. We all come with our destiny. If you have the strength and will power to fight and put in that amount and work, no one can stop you from achieving success."

Talking about the mantra that has worked for her, she said, "You need to realise that it may take time and not most people have that much strength or patience. I'm a Sai baba bhakt and I always say that 'Shraddha aur Saburi' is what's most important. One has to have faith as well as patience. There's nothing in the world can be unachievable. Now that's my point of view, not everybody has to agree with it."

Shilpa is making her acting comeback with Nikamma, which is being directed by Sabbir Khan. She will star alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in the film.

