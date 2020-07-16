Shilpa Shetty Says Being A Mother Feels Surreal: At 45, To Have A Newborn, Takes Guts

In February this year, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra left everyone pleasantly surprised when they announced the arrival of their baby girl, Samisha via surrogacy. The actress had shared the news on her Instagram page, and written, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020." The couple also have an eight-year old son Viaan Raj Kundra.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Dhadkan actress opened up about embracing motherhood for the second time. Speaking about it, Shilpa told the leading tabloid, "I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I'd bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I'm grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn't have got otherwise."

Shilpa said that it isn't easy to be a mother at 45. The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "It feels surreal when people ask me how my 'children' are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts. The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks."

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa had revealed that she tried having a second child after Viaan, as she didn't want him to grow up as a single child. However, things didn't turn in their favour because of her miscarriages due to an auto immune disease called APLA.

Later, while speaking about the surrogacy process, Shilpa told Hindustan Times, "We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."

