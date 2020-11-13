Shilpa Shetty Says Her Experience Of Motherhood Has Evolved Thanks To Yoga

Shilpa Shetty welcomed her second child, a daughter named Samisha to her life this year. The actress opened up about the difference she feels in motherhood when compared to how she was 10 years ago as a first time mom. She also patted herself on the back for being bold enough to have Samisha at the age of 45, and pointed that she will be 50 when Samisha turns 5.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, Shipa said, "I think yoga has made a big difference to what I used to be 10 years ago. I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you're this first time mom, it's very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it's like a cake walk. #Guts to me, I am 45 and I've had another child. I'll be 50 and my child is 5."

On how other people's opinions on her parenting impact her, Shilpa said, "I don't care to pay too much attention for other people's opinions and judgments on me because it's really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I really want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is obviously we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities but the same amount of love, if not more."

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed the baby girl through surrogacy on February 15, 2020. The couple, who married in November 2009, had their first child Viaan, in May 2012.

