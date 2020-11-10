Shilpa Shetty Says Sister Shamita Was Offered Aamir Khan's Lagaan; Reveals Why She Rejected The Film

Shamita Shetty Turned Down Lagaan For Mohabbatein

Yes, you heard that right! Shilpa Shetty told Neha Dhupia that her sister Shamita dropped out of the Aamir Khan starrer in favour of Yash Chopra's Mohabbatein. "Both were big films and supposed to come out at the same time, so she had to choose," Shilpa revealed on her podcast. The role eventually went to Gracy Singh.

When Shamita Shetty Reflected On Her Career

After making her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Mohabbatein, Shamita delivered a string of flop films before she took up a few reality shows.

Speaking about her career, the actress said in an IANS interview, "I have not done that many roles. I have not been a part of that many films for a while. There is a lot that I would like to do... Maybe. I have said no so much that eventually worked stopped coming to me but I never stress on quantity. For me, quality matters. You are taking out time from your life to do something that you love and you should be happy doing it. I don't want to do a film just for the sake of it. For me, I guess, I just had to pick the best from what came to me."

On The Other Hand, Shilpa Shetty Had Confessed That She Was Insecure When Her Sister Made Her Bollywood Debut

"I always felt she's the better looking sister, the fairer one. She's a better actress and a dancer. So I'll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that," Shilpa told Pinkvilla in an interview this year.