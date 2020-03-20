COVID-19 Scare: Shilpa Shetty Takes Up The Safe Hands Challenge; Netizens Find It ‘Very Quirky’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who believes in 'swasth raho, mast raho' took up the WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared a quirky video with her hubby, Raj Kundra on her Instagram page. In the video, Shilpa can be seen washing her hands to raise awareness about safe hygiene practices to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shilpa captioned the video saying, "Love in the times of Corona...What cannot be cured has to be endured..Rona nahi, haath dhona. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! . Accepting the safe hands challenge @shamitashetty_official and @kiren.rijiju 💪🙏 Nominating all my instafam to take up this challenge in your own way and post on any platform to show solidarity and press the word and NOT the VIRUS #fitindiamovement . Go India 🇮🇳."

Fans are totally in awe of Shilpa's quirky TikTok video and are praising the actress for raising awareness in a 'cool' way.

On a related note, many B-town celebs including Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma took up the 'Safe Hands Challenge' to encourage their fans to maintain the hygiene amidst coronavirus outbreak in India.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also participated in the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and urged his fans to do the same.

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty, the actress is currently busy in taking care of her newly born, Samisha. Shilpa had introduced the world to her second child on February 21 through her Instagram page.

She had written, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts,we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house😇 'Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have", and 'Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God". You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family." ⠀⠀⠀

Speaking of Shilpa's return to the silver screen, she will next be seen in Hungama 2. ⠀ ⠀