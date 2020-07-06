Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian; Netizens Say They’re Amazed By Her Choice

In a long Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty shared that she has finally accepted 'vegetarianism' because she wants to reduce her carbon footprint in the environment. Shilpa wrote, "Since I've shared many milestones here, this is something... that's a very personal choice, a hard decision for me; seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a 'calling' of sorts."

"The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted vegetarianism completely. Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I've realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing," added Shetty.

Shilpa also jotted down the benefits of accepting vegetarianism and revealed that it protects us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity and also improves the cardiovascular health.

Further revealing how she decided to turn vegetarian, the Baazigar actress wrote, "Given my roots (Mangalorean), our diet always comprised of certain elements, meals would often feel incomplete without fish/ chicken as they became habits, then becoming an addiction. But ever since I adopted Yoga as a way of life, I always felt incomplete. I needed to step up... 45 years into this journey of life, and I've finally made the switch."

Shilpa concluded by saying that every choice has a consequence, hence she is making sure to make the right choice!

Shilpa Shetty To Play Tabu's Role In The Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun Starring Nithiin?

Shilpa's followers were totally amazed by her choice and praised the actress for her decision.

@abrolsanya: "Absolutely amazed by your personality. You're constantly setting new goals for everyone around you. I've been a vegetarian my whole life and wouldn't ever change it. Food is just a source of energy. Blood shouldn't be shed just for us to eat."

@dippijainn: "This post is fantastic !! Food that we eat by large not just provide us energy for body but also provides for soul, heals soul, our thoughts our life al r more authentic n pure when we eat right."

@themindfulabundance: "Ma'am so happy to listen this. You always give people around the world inspiration and motivation."

(Social media posts are unedited.)