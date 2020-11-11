shilpa-shetty-will-give-her-20-carat-diamond-to-her-future-daughter-in-law-only-on-one-condition

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a jewellery junkie, and owns many expensive and exquisite piece of jewellery from many luxury brands. However, the actress says she's ready to pass on a 20-carat diamond to her son Viaan's future wife on one condition. Want to know what is it? Keep reading!

While speaking to Vogue, Shilpa said, "I always tell my son if your wife is good to me she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones."

In the same interview, Shilpa asserted that before anything, she's a mom first, and her family will always be her first priority. "If you see my Instagram handle, I define myself as a mom first because that's always my priority," said the Baazigar actress.

When asked about one rule that she always sticks to as a working mother, she said, "I make sure I don't work on Sundays and I don't compromise on that. We always do a Sunday brunch and a Sunday binge! Otherwise I try and work three days a week and fix meetings on alternate days. This gives me enough time with my kids."

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2. Sharing updates on both the films, Shilpa said, "I'm shooting the last few days of Nikamma with director Sabir Khan and Hungama 2 with Priyadarshan."

Other than movies, Shilpa has also transcended into the wellness space. She's very proud of her app Simple Soulful, as it delves into helping people reach their fitness goals with nutrition, mediation, weight training and yoga.

"I want people to know that in wellness it is never too late. I want to make the best of my name to help people in this area, and I'm the first Indian celebrity to have done so," concluded Shilpa while beaming with pride.