Shirley Setia: Can't Wait To Resume Shooting For Nikamma Once Its Safe

Shirley Setia, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma, says she is looking forward to restarting the filming as soon as India succeeds in its fight against the Novel Coronavirus. All production work has been put on hold during the nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020, due to the pandemic, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Talking about its effect on the entertainment industry, Shirley said, "COVID-19 has really affected everyone, and once it is better things will slowly move back on track like it is meant to. We are yet to finish the shoot, and I can't wait to get back to the camera once work can officially and safely be resumed. For now, we must be at home, wait and pray for things to get better."

The singer, while at home, says she is trying to focus back on music. "We were shooting for Nikamma when the lockdown began, and so it has affected me professionally. However, I am trying to make use of this time by doing things that otherwise maybe I would not have had the time to do. I am editing a video again, for my YouTube channel, and have been trying to see if we can work on some music remotely as well."

Earlier this year, Setia also made her acting debut with the Netflix film, Maska. She told PTI, "I am glad that 'Maska' has been able to make people smile, especially during such a time. We had a great time shooting for it last year and it makes me really happy to see the kind of response it is getting."

Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The action entertainer was scheduled to release on June 5, 2020, however, the makers are yet to finished the film's shooting due to the lockdown.

