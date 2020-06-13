Shoojit Sircar Has A Savage Reply To Kamaal R Khan Taking A Dig At Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar's recent film Gulabo Sitabo, which had a direct-to-web release on Amazon Prime Video, has received a lot of praise from critics and fans alike. Fans have not only praised the leading actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, but also the screenplay. Yet, Kamaal R Khan, a self-proclaimed film critic had something different to say about the film.

Hours after the release, Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter account and wrote that the film was very confusing and a waste of his time. The tweet read, "After watching #GulaboSitabo I just want to ask director Sahab @ShoojitSircar Ki Sir Ji Kaya Karna Chah Rahe Thai Aap! Exactly Mansha Kaya Thi? Dekhne Walon Ki Rooh Nikalna Chahte Thai Kaya sir! Anyway thank you so much for not releasing it in the theatres".

However, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had an epic reply for KRK. Instead of engaging in a quarrel, Sircar took the high road and said, "Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon. Thank you for watching. agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par." (Sir, you give immense love to all my movies that I feel extremely humbled to read your texts I'll meet you again here after the release of my next movie).

Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon:))) thank you for watching :)) agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par. https://t.co/tMb0ZPu9dT — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 12, 2020

Many fans praised the director for his savage reply, others asked him not to dignify KRK's presence. One User wrote, "Shoojit Sircar please do not dignify him by acknowledging his presence" while another tweeted, "Haha clean bowled..What a befitting reply!"

Gulabo Sitabo written by Juhi Chaturvedi, was also making the headlines for plagiarism. Juhi revealed in an interview, "My conscience is clear, and so are the facts in this matter. Gulabo Sitabo is my original work and I am proud of it. I shared the idea with the director (Shoojit Sircar) and lead actor (Amitabh Bachchan) of the film in early 2017. I subsequently registered the concept note for the film in May 2018."

The film set it Lucknow, follows two slimy scheming foxes- a landlord and tenant in a game of upmanship. Earlier, the film was set to release in theatres around April, but the makers opted for an OTT release due to the ongoing pandemic. Some other films opting for OTT release are Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb.

Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Dramedy That Makes You Realise An Important Truth About Life!

Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Netizens Say, 'Amitabh Bachchan Proves Why He Is Called A Legend'