Shoojit Sircar On Irrfan Khan: I Still Feel He Is With Me; I Can Never Get Over His Loss

It was filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who broke the news of Irrfan Khan's demise on his Twitter page on April 29, 2020. The actor passed away due to colon infection after suffering from neuroendocrine tumour. Shoojit shared a close bond with the late actor. Recently, in an interaction with a leading tabloid, the director got emotional while talking about him.

A Mid-day report quoted Shoojit as saying, "I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment. During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa [Irrfan's wife] and Babil [son]. Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss."

Earlier, on Irrfan's demise, Shoojit had expressed his condolence with a heartfelt tweet that read, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Meanwhile, Shoojit recently began the post-production of his film Sardar Udham Singh. The biopic was supposed to star Irrfan Khan, but eventually, the role went to Vicky Kaushal. The makers wrapped the film's shooting in December last year.

Speaking about starting the post-production work after the end of lockdown, the filmmaker earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Only the editor and his assistant will be allowed inside the editing room, working while strictly adhering to social distancing protocols, and they will strike off work before the daily 7 pm curfew."

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June 2020.

