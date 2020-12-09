Showik Chakraborty's Bail: Court Says Funding Illicit Drug Trafficking Charge Doesn't Apply In His Case

Last week, a special NDPS court granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and in the recent hearing, the court said that the stringent charge of financing illicit drug trafficking did not apply to his case. According to reports, the charge under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was the key grounds on which Showik's bail had been rejected for almost three months. The charge reportedly attracts a maximum of 20 years in jail.

Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 4 in the drugs case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He was accused of procuring ganja for Sushant, who was in a relationship with Rhea until before his death on June 14.

A report in E Times revealed that special judge G B Gurao said, "The court has to see that there are reasonable grounds for believing that accused is not guilty. The ingredient of Section 27A of NDPS Act are absent in the case of the applicant."

The special NDPS court pointed out that no drugs were recovered from Showik, as stated by the prosecution. It also observed that the arrest was done on the basis of his own statement and the statement of the co-accused. Court ordered that investigations had revealed that Showik was not concerned with the seizure of "commercial quantity" of LSD from co-accused Anuj Keshwani. "The seizure of contraband from accused Anuj Keshwani is an independent recovery," the court said.

The court also considered Showik's age and the fact that he was a student and had no criminal antecedents and said, "Applicant is permanent resident of given address and he is ready to abide by the conditions, if any, imposed by the court. Further, co-accused are released on bail. Hence, in view of the facts and circumstance of the case, I find that applicant is entitled for bail."

