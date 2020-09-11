Showik Chakraborty In Statement to NCB: Arranged Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput On Several Occasions

Showik Chakraborty's statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was made public earlier on September 11, by India Today. The report on the portal stated that Rhea's brother confessed to arranging marijuana for Sushant Singh Rajput. He also revealed in the statement recorded with the NCB under 67 NDPS Act, that he used to supply hash, weed and bud to Sushant before the lockdown began.

Showik reportedly in the statement went on to release more names of drug peddlers like, Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra. Both were also arrested by the NCB last week. He also mentioned Rhea's name and revealed that she paid for drugs supplied to the late actor SSR. He said, "Yes, I have arranged manicured marijuana for Sushant Singh Rajput on several occasions. Sushant used to take buds and weeds and this was confirmed to me by Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani."

Talking about the financial trail he said, "I have never paid or received any money in this trail and I accept, on one occasion my sister card was used to pay for deliveries rest of all were paid by Sushant's finance manager Samuel Miranda." Showik also claimed that he has never consumed drugs.

Showik Confessed To Buying Drugs For SSR Showik was arrested by the NCB on September 4. NCB first registered a drug case against Rhea and her family after ED officials revealed chats of the actress which mentioned her procuring and consuming drugs. In Showik's statement to NCB, he also talked about the chat messages and added, "On March 16, 2020, I on the basis of my conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput told Rhea that the actor has asked for weed and hash. Through WhatsApp chat, my sister confirmed that he used to take weed 4-5 times a day. So, I arranged 5 gram of bud, which is enough for 20 times." Showik Claimed He Hasn't Consumed Any Narcotic Drugs Revealing the details of the transaction he told the NCB, "Then I contacted Basit, who sent me the rates. Later, I sent it to Rhea and Samuel Miranda. I linked Basit to Miranda and Basit linked him to Zaid Vilatra (The NCB have CDR records of Zaid with Miranda on the same date). The consignment was delivered at 5 pm near Eat Around the Corner restaurant in Bandra." Rhea Chakraborty Was Arrested On September 8 He continued to contact Basit on April 15, and March 17 after Samuel contacted him for more marijuana. Showik said that the weed was supplied to Sushant's house in bags but he wasn't aware of how much they weighed. Along with Showik, Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been arrested by the NCB in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A special court is currently hearing Rhea and Showik's bail plea in Mumbai. Rhea's initial plea for bail was rejected after her arrest on September 8.

