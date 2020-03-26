Shraddha Kapoor Asks People To Take Nationwide Lockdown Positively: 'Let's Use This Time To Grow'

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are using social media to give their fans a sneak-peek into what's on their mind during this self-quarantine period. Some are keeping themselves busy with daily household chores like cooking and washing dishes. A few of them are channelling their inner creativity by painting, sketching and playing music.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share a note where she urged people to look at the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown positively and do something constructive. The Baaghi 3 actress asked them to meditate, spend time with their families and practice a healthy lifestyle during the lockdown period.

The doe-eyed beauty wrote in her letter, "Hi, beautiful people. Hope all of you are taking good care of yourselves -This 21-day lockdown is a safety measure for our entire country. How we look at this time, is entirely up to us." (sic)

She further continued, "Let's choose to look at it positively, please. Let's use this time to grow. We can meditate, spend time with our families, practice a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude & be calm." (sic)

Shraddha also asked people to stay home as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

Check out her post here.

View this post on Instagram Please STAY HOME 💜 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

Earlier, while speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about the Coronavirus pandemic and said, "It is so sad that the COVID-19 pandemic has occurred and has affected so many lives worldwide. But I am trying to look at things positively."

She added, "We have been given an opportunity to introspect and realise so many things about ourselves and our lives."

Speaking about work, Shraddha was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. Her next is Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

