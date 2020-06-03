Shraddha Kapoor And Athiya Shetty Express Fury Over Killing Of Pregnant Elephant With Firecrackers

A pregnant wild elephant which had made its way into a village in Kerala, died after being fed a pineapple stuff with firecrackers. News of this incident has caused outrage among netizens, and even celebrities Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty expressed their fury over it.

Shraddha took to her Twitter handle to share a news clipping of the incident, and wrote in disbelief, "How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way." She tagged Peta India and the Chief Minister of Kerala.

How??????

How can something like this happen???

Do people not have hearts???

My heart has shattered and broken...

The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty also tweeted about the incident. She wrote, "This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken," and tagged Peta India.

This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RDKhOWqOHl — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 2, 2020

The elephant belonged to the Silent Valley National Park (SVNP) in Palakkad. According to forest officers in Kerala's Malappuram district, it had come to town looking for food. Locals allegedly offered her the pineapple laden with crackers, following which the fruit exploded and badly injured her mouth. She died standing in a nearby river.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was part of the Rapid Response Team to rescue the elephant, wrote in a heart wrenching note in Malayam, "She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months." The note, along with pictures of the elephant, was shared on Facebook.

He added, "She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness."

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Unveils Her New Ad Campaign For PETA At Lakmé Fashion Week 2020