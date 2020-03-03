PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Special Kids At An NGO

Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older and to mark her special day, she decided to spread smiles. the actress celebrated her day with the kids at an NGO. No doubt, Shraddha is the most loved actress of the industry and has earned a place in the hearts of the audience and has a loyal fanbase. But, to begin the celebrations, the actress made it a point to celebrate with the special kids.

The atmosphere soon filled with utter joy as Shraddha joined the children. Not only did she shook a leg with the kids on 'Cham Cham', on special request by the kids, but the actress also cut her birthday cake with her spot boy, Raju who also happens to have his birthday today. 'Cham Cham' finds a very special note in this celebration as it is their favourite one among Shraddha's songs. Upon knowing this, Shraddha performed on the track and later, the kids joined in which made it a merry celebration.

The actress took to her social media handles and shared a few pictures with the children captioning, "Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla 🌸✨🥰💜 "

Promising a dose of entertainment, a magician performed a few tricks as Shraddha sat with the kids and enjoyed it. As a sweet gesture, the actress also distributed food and merchandise among all the kids and other people who were present, mostly from the underprivileged and economically weaker spheres of life. Bringing smiles and happiness to one and all, these hearty celebrations were the perfect start to Shraddha's birthday today.

These ways and gestures by the actress make her presence profound amongst the audience. Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and the audience is excited to see the duo on the silver screen once again.

Despite an inching release, it is incredible how Shraddha chose to spend time and celebrate her birthday with the kids at the NGO today. Sharing love and ushering in celebration- Shraddha truly is loving and loved!