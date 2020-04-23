    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates World Book Day By Sharing What She Has Read In The Lockdown

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Due to the lock-down caused by the epidemic, everyone has gotten a lot of free time to themselves, actress Shraddha Kapoor occupies her time by reading a bunch of books and expanding her knowledge through them.

      Shraddha Kapoor

      The actress shared a story on her social media where she wished the viewers a Happy Book day and shared a list of books she had read during the lockdown up until now, namely, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, Conscious Collective by Joseph Kauffman, Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari and A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle.

      Shraddha Kapoor

      Shraddha also shared, "It's been really nice to catch up on some reading. Hope you guys are taking care of yourself." She urges the audience to use their free time to do something they like and be productive. Reading frequently is a good habit and readers live a thousand lives before they die and Shraddha chooses to do just that with her free time.

      ALSO READ: As One Of The Biggest Commercially Successful Actors, Shraddha Kapoor Is Conquering The Box Office!

      ALSO READ: 'Do Something To Lend A Helping Hand’, Says Shraddha Kapoor Urging Everyone To Do Their Bit

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X