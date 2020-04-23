Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates World Book Day By Sharing What She Has Read In The Lockdown

Due to the lock-down caused by the epidemic, everyone has gotten a lot of free time to themselves, actress Shraddha Kapoor occupies her time by reading a bunch of books and expanding her knowledge through them.

The actress shared a story on her social media where she wished the viewers a Happy Book day and shared a list of books she had read during the lockdown up until now, namely, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, Conscious Collective by Joseph Kauffman, Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari and A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle.

Shraddha also shared, "It's been really nice to catch up on some reading. Hope you guys are taking care of yourself." She urges the audience to use their free time to do something they like and be productive. Reading frequently is a good habit and readers live a thousand lives before they die and Shraddha chooses to do just that with her free time.

ALSO READ: As One Of The Biggest Commercially Successful Actors, Shraddha Kapoor Is Conquering The Box Office!

ALSO READ: 'Do Something To Lend A Helping Hand’, Says Shraddha Kapoor Urging Everyone To Do Their Bit