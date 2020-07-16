Shraddha Kapoor Crosses 50 Million Followers On Instagram, Thanks Fans With A Handwritten Note

Shraddha Kapoor, who's quite active on social media, crosses 50 million followers on Instagram and thanks her fans for their support and love. She shared a picture of a handwritten note on her Instagram page, in which she wrote, "To all my dearest, sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs and wellwishers, I have been through all the videos, posts and edits that you have made with so much love and I am so so humbled and overwhelmed!"

She further wrote, "I am here because of you all. I wish you lots and lots of love right back along with peace and happiness. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread peace and kindness and keep shining bright! Thank you, Thank You, Thank You, 50 Million times!''.

Shraddha's fans also reciprocated the love and called her the best idol in the film industry.

@shraddha_obsession: "You are the bestest idol and inspiration in this whole world. You deserve this much love and much more from your gem. You gave us so much happiness thank you for that. Take care of yourselves too."

@shyloh_kapoor: "We're so lucky to have you❤❤❤ you're the bestest human I've ever met😘😘😘😘 my love has grown for you after meeting you♥♥♥♥ keep shining keep smile ♥♥♥♥ love you a lot."

@himaxil: "Thanks for your kind words ....Hope you reach the zenith of your career."

With respect to work, Shraddha was last seen in Chhichhore, which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty. She will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled next.

It's indeed a happy day for Shraddha.

