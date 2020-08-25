Shraddha Kapoor Donates And Urges Everyone To Contribute Towards Rehabilitation Of Animals

Shraddha Kapoor has become the voice for the welfare of the animals. Time and again, the actress has come in full support for the well being of animals and the cruelty against them. Her social media handle has become the source of the many unknown facts and developments where the people resonate with her sensitivity towards the cause.

Taking to her social media, Shraddha posted a link for people to contribute as she donated, to set another example. She wrote, "Super urgent to donate to @phoebesfarm @justmanoor to continue doing their amazing work otherwise they will shut down 😞. They have been rehabilitating animals and doing some incredible work. I have donated. Request you to do the same 🙏"

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has been kind and virtuous overall, especially when it comes to helping animals and being conscientious towards the environment in any possible way she can. Shraddha even brought an eco-friendly Ganpati home, this year. The actress has always shown her love towards animals and her recent poem for the animals on the feeling of being caged with #LockdownZoos spread like wildfire and was appreciated by everyone.