Shraddha Kapoor Extends Her Helping Hand, Aids Paparazzi Financially During Lockdown

The pandemic has hit everyone hard and people from all walks of life have suffered a lot and some also lost their jobs. The entertainment industry has done their bit in helping the ones in need in whatever way they can.

Shraddha Kapoor who never backs out and is always eager to help, helped the entertainment photographers provided monetary aid to them. As Ganesh Chaturthi is also being celebrated, this is the perfect time to do yet another good deed helping whoever she can.

The actress has also used this time in lockdown effectively and become the voice of the stray animals and also her initiative of #LockdownZoos had been appreciated by all. The actress recently also donated towards the rehabilitation of animals and also urged her audiences to do the same.

The actress has always used her influence and fan following to help everyone in whatever way she can and also encourage the audiences to do the same.

The people's actress is also taking precautionary steps to save the environment by using a wooden toothbrush, bucket to bathe and much more, raising her voice to save the earth we're all living in comfortably safe for the future generations too!

