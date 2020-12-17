Shraddha Kapoor Made The Lockdown Turn Into A Blessing In Disguise; Find Out How

The countrywide lockdown imposed due the COVID-19 pandemic, persuaded all of us to become self sufficient, and learn to depend on our own self. Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor too, showed her self sufficient side, and seemed to enjoyed every bit of it.

Like everyone else, ever since the lockdown was imposed, Shraddha had been doing her own work as well as helping with all the household chores.

From cleaning her own dishes after a meal to sweeping and mopping her room, she did all of this by herself. The grounded actress was even seen painting a wall at her own house.

She clearly did love the fact that the lockdown taught her to be independent and self sufficient.

The lockdown taught everyone some thing or the other. From connecting with your deep down passion to realizing the power of oneself, it provided for a great learning curve, which made 2020 a rather special year. By the looks of it, even for Shraddha it has been the same, and she seems to have embraced the learnings quite skillfully.

All of this, is why so many call Shraddha Kapoor a relatable actress. Her humble and down-to-earth demeanor has made her a household name throughout the country and won millions of hearts.

The actress had a hectic 2019 with releases back to back and kickstarted 2020 with some big announcements one after the other. Apart from her recently announced Nagin, the actress will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

