Shraddha Kapoor Reaches NCB Office For Questioning In Drug Probe; See Pictures

Rhea Chakraborty Had Mentioned Shraddha's Name During NCB Probe

According to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in connection with the case, had mentioned the names of Simone Khambatta, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation between September 6 and 9.

Shraddha Will Be Probed In Connection To The Two FIRs Filed By NCB

The NCB has registered two FIRs in connection with its drug probe. While the first FIR is based on Rhea's purported chats extracted from her phone by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the second FIR is registered suo motu by the NCB to "uproot the drug citadel in Bollywood."

According to a report in Indian Express, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be probed in connection to both the FIRs.

Questions Likely To Be Asked To Shraddha Kapoor

According to a report in Times Now, Shraddha Kapoor will be probed about her relationship with late actor. She was also be quizzed about Chhichhore's success party which took place at Sushant's farmhouse in Lonavala. There were media reports that drugs were consumed at that party. She will also be probed about her WhatsApp chat with Jaya Saha in connection to CBD oil.