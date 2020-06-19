Shraddha Kapoor Remembers Late Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput As 'One Who Makes You Feel Special'

Shraddha Kapoor's Heartfelt Words For Sushant Singh Rajput

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a bunch of memories with her late co-star. She posted a still from the Chhichhore song 'Fikar Not' and captioned it as, "There is the rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes YOU feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them."

Happy Memories

The second still featured a throwback picture, in which Sushant and Shraddha are all smiles, and are seen posing for a photo-op at a fashion event.

Chhichhore Diaries

The third picture in Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story is a still from Chhichhore. In the snap, Sushant and Shraddha are seen sitting across a table.

Earlier, Shraddha Penned An Emotional Eulogy For Sushant

In her touching note, the actress mentioned how she is finding it difficult to accept Sushant's demise, and come to terms with it. She recalled his qualities and remembered him as someone who danced to his own tunes. Shraddha also walked down the memory lane to share her wonderful memories of visiting his home in Pawna with him, where they were "awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature" around them.