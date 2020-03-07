    For Quick Alerts
      Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 Marks A Hat-Trick Of Double-Digit Openers For The Actress. Find Out!

      By Lekhaka
      Actress Shraddha Kapoor's latest movie Baaghi 3 has finally hit the screens and it is already creating an uproar amongst the audience. Baaghi 3 also emerged as the biggest opener of 2020 with a massive Rs 17.5 crore collections on day 1 which makes it Shraddha's yet another double-digit opener.

      The movie marks her third release with a double-digit opening after her pan-India release, Saaho (Hindi) opening at Rs 24.42 crore and Street Dancer 3D opening at Rs 10.26 crore. With Baaghi 3 charting Rs 17.5 crore at the box office, this marks her hat-trick in consecutive double-digit successes at the box office.

      The actress is known for her versatility and her ability to slip in and out of characters be it a dancer or a cop. The actress owned 2019 with superhits like Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with a bang with Street Dancer 3D, where Baaghi 3 adds another stellar feather to her hat.

      Owing to her Pan India popularity, after basking in the success of Baaghi's first part of the franchise, Shraddha is rocking it already with Baaghi 3. In the recent release, Shraddha is seen in a never before seen avatar and fans are loving it. From her sizzling hot look from the songs to her action laden sequences, the actress is on a high and loving it.

      Marking a hattrick on the work front with the massive first-day opener, Shraddha has a super busy year when it comes to professional commitments but with all the hard work setting new records, the fans are swarming to the theatres to watch her all-new avatar on screen.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
