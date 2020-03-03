    For Quick Alerts
      Shraddha Kapoor’s Take On Filmmakers Replacing Lead Actors: It Is Absolutely Alright

      Filmmakers sometimes replace their lead actors for a number of reasons. Shraddha Kapoor says it is completely justified to do this as it depends on what each actor brings to the fore. She also believes that if a project is meant to come to an actor, it will.

      Shraddha’s Take On Filmmakers Replacing Lead Actors

      Speaking to News18, Shraddha said, "I think it's absolutely right. But I also feel that whatever is meant to come to you, comes to you, and whatever is not meant to be yours will not be yours. I feel if I'm cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for me then there's something that I'll bring to the table that will add value to those films. It's actually even on the actor if they want to do it."

      Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baaghi 3, a sequel in the action film franchise Baaghi. The actress had starred in the first installment of the film, but was replaced by Disha Patani in the second.

      She continued, "There are a lot of things that don't come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this (Baaghi 3) film because it's adding value to me and I believe it's vice and versa. It's the character that I've never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging."

      Recently, Shraddha herself replaced Katrina Kaif in Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan. In Saina, an upcoming biopic on Saina Nehwal, Shraddha was replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

      Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead and is scheduled to hit theatres on March 6.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 21:51 [IST]
