Shraddha Kapoor Thanks Her Fans For A Memorable Birthday In A Heartfelt Note!

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The actress turned a year older on 3rd March 2020. Shraddha Kapoor definitely had a memorable day as she celebrated with all her loved ones.

Shraddha Kapoor beginning her special day spent some quality time with the kids at the NGO and also gave them some gifts. Having a surprise from the Baaghi team, Shraddha and Tiger shook a leg together and danced with their Baaghis and the fan clubs shared some really creative images and various ways of wishing, making the actress feel special. The actress experienced immense fan frenzy all around her.

Shraddha definitely capturing all these memories and framing them in her heart for having the best memorable 24 hours shared a special message on her social media that says, "Yesterday was so overwhelming. The wishes, the love...from ll of you including all the fans, fan clubs, Shraddha Gems, everyone who gives me so much love. I'm the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you all so much and love you all the most🦄✨🥰🌸💜"

Truly Shraddha had a really memorable birthday and everyone around her made it special for her in their own unique way. Shraddha has been giving hits back to back from the past three years. The actress has given back to back hits and has given the audience more and more reasons to love them.

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her next release Baaghi 3 where the actress is showing off a total unseen avatar. The film is all set to release later this week on 6th March and the countdown is on.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: These Pictures Prove That Her Instagram Game Is On Point!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Special Kids At An NGO