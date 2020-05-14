Shraddha Kapoor With Her Transformation Brings A New Character Each Time; A Risk-Taker In True Sense

Ever wondered what makes Shraddha's every project a successful one? Well, we have the answer right here - It’s her ability to mould herself however required and always deliver fresh new characters with every project she works on. Truly, a risk-taker who excels each time!

Every project tells us that Shraddha’s versatility sees no bounds. The actress has done a free-spirited character in Ek Villain, a singer in Aashiqui 2, an action star in Baaghi, Saaho, Baaghi 3. For the movie Stree, we witnessed Shraddha play the character of a ghost, in ABCD 2 followed by Street Dancer 3D, we saw her acing various dance choreographies and in Chhichhore, we witnessed Shraddha in dual roles of a mother and a college student.

All the films did phenomenal at the box office and Shraddha's acting was loved by all. Shraddha with such a wide set of characters on screen has proven herself to be a risk-taker, as it’s not easy to bring every character alive for the audiences and build an unbreakable connection with them. The actress for every role has always given her best and many more characters are yet to come.

The actress has always focused on her acting and how to mould herself according to the character and give her cent percent to each portrayal that requires transformation, each time. On the work front, we will be seeing Shraddha Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

