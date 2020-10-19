Shreyas Talpade Feels We Should Have Janta Curfew Often: We Should Do Something Beyond Routine

The COVID-19 lockdown in India caused some people to lost their jobs and the isolation was undoubtedly hard for many. However, the challenging situation also became a period of reflection for many. Actor Shreyas Talpade chooses to see the positive side of the lockdown, and feels that there should be a voluntary shutdown every few days.

"I genuinely feel that every 15 days we should have one janta curfew. Every month two days should be a complete lockdown. We should just shut off and do something beyond routine. It will give everyone a chance to take a step back and slow down. Life does not stop, it goes on, we have learnt that," he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"Materialistically, we have lost out on certain things but if you ask most people they would say that it is okay. These are losses that you can make up. Yes, we have lost certain friends, colleagues, legends and relatives. But it has also been a learning for us that there is no point holding these egos and grudges and we need to just let go," he added.

Explaining how having a janta curfew every now and then would be helpful, Shreyas said, "It is more about getting more compassionate about each other. We were losing out that big time. Everyone is very self centered and apna apna soch ke apna kar rahe the. Pandemic suddenly in a way ankhey kholne wala experience tha. Yes, it may be more of a virtual world now but today there is a better connect. We have started valuing certain things more, especially relationships."

Talking about work, Shreyas was last seen in the crime thriller Setters (2019).

