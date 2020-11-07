Shreyas Talpade Says He Is Not A Part Of Any Gang And Is Glad To Have Missed Certain Things
For actor Shreyas Talpade, who is often active on social media and interacts with fans, recently said that he is careful about what he shares online. He added that he keeps his private life private because of the negativity that social platforms have attracted in recent times.
A report in Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, "Our fans expect to see a little bit of glimpse of our private life as well, and that is the reason, we tend to put up certain pictures of our family at times. I personally try and avoid it as much as possible." He also added that he shared pictures of his family on rare occasions for the well-wishers and supportive fans, "but what happens is, unfortunately, not everyone sees it with the same eyes. That's the con associated with social media."
Shreyas Says He Focused On Work More
Shreyas believes he has always focused more on work and has never been part of a controversy. "But honestly, the school of thought where I come from, acting and drama, we've been taught to just focus on work, and that's exactly what I've been trying to do for the past 15 years in the film industry."
Shreyas On Not Being Part Of Any Camp In Bollywood
Not denying the possibility of camps and Bollywood mafia, Shreyas added, "I don't really involve myself in anything else, and forget controversy, I'm not part of any other camp or gang. I go out there, do my work and give my best shot, and come back home. Yes, I've missed out on certain things, but I'm glad certain things have missed out on me too. It's okay, I'm not there too much on social media, I just do a bit of interaction with my fans."
Shreyas Was Last Seen In Web Show Settlers
Shreyas Talpade shot to fame with his performance in 2005 release, Iqbal. He has since been a part of commercial potboilers like the Golmaal series, Om Shanti Om, Bhaiaji Superhit, web series Settlers and more.
Golmaal 3 Turns Ten: Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade Celebrate
Shreyas Talpade Feels We Should Have Janta Curfew Often: We Should Do Something Beyond Routine