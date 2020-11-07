Shreyas Talpade Says He Is Not A Part Of Any Gang And Is Glad To Have Missed Certain Things

Shreyas Says He Focused On Work More

Shreyas believes he has always focused more on work and has never been part of a controversy. "But honestly, the school of thought where I come from, acting and drama, we've been taught to just focus on work, and that's exactly what I've been trying to do for the past 15 years in the film industry."

Shreyas On Not Being Part Of Any Camp In Bollywood

Not denying the possibility of camps and Bollywood mafia, Shreyas added, "I don't really involve myself in anything else, and forget controversy, I'm not part of any other camp or gang. I go out there, do my work and give my best shot, and come back home. Yes, I've missed out on certain things, but I'm glad certain things have missed out on me too. It's okay, I'm not there too much on social media, I just do a bit of interaction with my fans."

Shreyas Was Last Seen In Web Show Settlers

Shreyas Talpade shot to fame with his performance in 2005 release, Iqbal. He has since been a part of commercial potboilers like the Golmaal series, Om Shanti Om, Bhaiaji Superhit, web series Settlers and more.