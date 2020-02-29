Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Suffering From PCOS, Experimenting With Lip Fillers

Shruti Haasan has lately been getting candid about how she used to struggle with society's perception of beauty. After an Instagram post slamming those who body shame and revealing that she has had plastic surgery, she opened up about suffering from Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in an interview. Shruti also confessed that she was obsessed with lip fillers at one point, and revealed that many in the film industry use them but deny doing so.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shruti shared her reasons for opening up on the things she did to enhance her beauty. "There are a lot of actors who will never admit they have stuff done to their faces, but I am not one of them. I don't want young girls to think that I woke up looking like this. Being a child of famous people, I grew up in the public eye. Denying things like this seems silly to me," she said.

Talking about her nose job, she said that she used to have a normal nose but by the time she grew up, it had become crooked due to injuries. She confessed that she never liked the way she looked and even breathing didn't feel good.

Regarding her obsession with lip fillers she said, "I didn't like how thin my lips were. There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers. It took me a couple of years of experimenting, but now I have come back a lot closer to my natural look."

Shruti also revealed that she struggles with PCOS and dysmenorrheal which makes menstrual cycle very painful. "We can't talk about it, because of the stigma attached to it and lack of awareness. There are many women like me, grappling with mood swings, weight gain, excess hair, hair loss, pimples and a lot more, that come with the territory. Every month is a battle," she said.

In terms of work, Shruti will next be seen in a short film titled Devi, which co-stars Kajol and Neha Dhupia among others.

