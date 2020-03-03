    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shruti Haasan Pens Heartful Note For Her Devi Co-Stars, Hails Kajol As ‘An Inspiration Beyond Words’

      By
      |

      Shruti Haasan on Saturday penned a heartwarming note for the cast of her woman-centric short film Devi. The actress also shared a picture of herself with her co-stars Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She shared her memorable and enriching experience to shoot with the ensemble of 'lovely women’.

      Shruti wrote, “The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I’d write a small note about these lovely women. missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things !! @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you’ll always be my hakunamatata !!”

      Shruti Haasan

      She went on to add, “Kajol you’ve been an inspiration beyond words and your fun energy and down to earth nature is (heart) @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script !! It’s been such a fun journey. Thankyou @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this. watch #Devi on March 2nd on @largeshortfilms” (sic)

      Produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment, Devi is helmed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee for Large Short Films.

      ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan Slams Bodyshamers; Says She's Had Plastic Surgery And Isn’t Ashamed To Admit It

      ALSO READ: Kajol Starrer Devi Drops Its First Poster, Hubby Ajay Devgn Is Proud Of His Wife For Doing The Film

      Read more about: Shruti Haasan kajol devi
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X