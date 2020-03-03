Shruti Haasan Pens Heartful Note For Her Devi Co-Stars, Hails Kajol As ‘An Inspiration Beyond Words’

Shruti Haasan on Saturday penned a heartwarming note for the cast of her woman-centric short film Devi. The actress also shared a picture of herself with her co-stars Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She shared her memorable and enriching experience to shoot with the ensemble of 'lovely women’.

Shruti wrote, “The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I’d write a small note about these lovely women. missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things !! @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you’ll always be my hakunamatata !!”

She went on to add, “Kajol you’ve been an inspiration beyond words and your fun energy and down to earth nature is (heart) @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script !! It’s been such a fun journey. Thankyou @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this. watch #Devi on March 2nd on @largeshortfilms” (sic)

Produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment, Devi is helmed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee for Large Short Films.

