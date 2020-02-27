Shruti Haasan Slams Bodyshamers; Says She's Had Plastic Surgery And Isn’t Ashamed To Admit It

Celebrities are easy targets for body shaming. Social media has made celebrities accessible, but it has also made netizens insensitive to the fact that celebs are humans too. Shruti Haasan, in a lengthy, fired up post on Instagram, shut down trolls for body shaming her. Sharing a collage, she admitted to having got plastic surgery done, and refused to be apologetic about it.

Expressing that it has become easier for her to share her journey, Shruti wrote, "So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I'll tell you why. I'm not one driven by other people's opinions of me but the constant commenting and she's too fat now she's too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I'm sure there are women out there who relate to what I'm going to say. Most often I'm at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn't easy. The pain isn't easy the physical changes aren't easy but what's become easier to me is to share my journey."

She wrote that she has had plastic surgery done which she is not ashamed to admit. "No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it's just how I choose to live."

Shruti continued to write that the biggest favour we can do ourselves and others is to just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. "Spread love and be chill . I'm learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)," she signed off.

Shruti will be seen in the upcoming short film Devi, which is about the lives of nine oppressed women. The film stars Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Rashaswani Dayama, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

