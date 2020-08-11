Shruti Modi Alleges Rhea Chakraborty Made Financial And Professional Decisions For Sushant

Shruti Modi Opens Up About Working With Sushant

Shruti Modi also revealed that after February 2020, their professional relationship was over and she had very limited interaction with Sushant. Earlier, Sushant's family had also claimed that Rhea had started taking all decisions in Sushant's life be it professionally or financially.

FIR Filed Against Rhea Chakraborty On June 26

Last month, ED had reportedly filed a case of money laundering against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, including brother Showik Chakraborty, and parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty. On July 26, Sushant's father KK Singh had also filed a complaint against them, accusing them of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account.

Rhea Claims Political Influence Was Used To File FIR Against Her In Patna

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's hearing in Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai was held today (August 11). In court, Rhea's lawyer Shyam Divan said that the actress has no objection with the CBI probe, but has opposed to the manner in which it has been transferred to them. Shyam Divan also alleged that there was political influence behind the FIR filed in Bihar against Rhea and her family.