Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Has Kissed A Boy Before

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is held to be one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry today, is all geared up for his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in which he plays a gay character. Many consider the film as being significant because it is the first mainstream Bollywood romantic comedy on a homosexual couple.

The film's trailer, and particularly Ayushmann's performance, has received an incredible response from audiences. In a recent interview, Ayushmann opened up about his lip-lock scene with his co-star Jitendra Kumar, and revealed that it wasn't his first time kissing a boy.

"I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it," said Ayushmann to IANS.

He added, "If I can do it for a dare then why can't I do it for a film? This kind of film is happening in India in 2020. I feel a boy can fall in love with a boy, or a girl can fall in love with a girl. It doesn't matter because at end of the day. Love should be treated as love."

Ayushmann also spoke about Jitendra's past experience kissing boy. "Before shooting the kissing scene, I asked Jitu if he had ever kissed a boy. He told me he had done it in the past. He told me that ragging takes place in engineering colleges, and he was given a task to kiss four boys. I feel this is ridiculous. I feel ragging should be banned and it is not right. It shouldn't happen. It wasn't banned back then, so Jitu had to do it. So, he has done method acting before this film," he said.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a follow up to Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film releases on February 21, 2020.

