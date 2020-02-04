    For Quick Alerts
      Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho Out Now

      Ayushmann Khurrana has picked up the mic once again for his upcoming release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song titled, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, is ready to set in new ideas of typical romance songs.

      Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

      The song's lyrics are similar to any romantic number, but the video with Aysuhmann singing as Kartik sets the change in. The video also features several mushy scenes of Aman and Kartik from the trailer. We also get a new glimpse at a few more romantic moments between the two, where they can be seen having a heart to heart.

      The video ends on an even cuter note, when Gajraj Rao's says, "You fought with us, but how will you fight against the world?" and Ayushmann responds, "You are our world,"

      Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story of gay couple Kartik and Aman, who fight for acceptance of their love and stand against their family. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta who play Jitu's parents. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya the film will release on February 21, 2020.

      Aysuhmann earlier has also sung hits of previous releases including, Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi and more.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 14:46 [IST]
