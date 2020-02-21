Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction On The Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has finally hit the theatres and netizens are all praises for the duo's first collaboration on the silver screen. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar. The film is a romantic yet humorous take on homosexuality with a dose of laughter. So, let's see if the film has managed to impress the audience or not.
Bollywood Premee @BollywoodPremee
"#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdha first half and it's super kick aas hilarious, a message they are giving with the treatment of comedy, @raogajraj taking all of it #jitendrakumar getting enough screenspace . Complete review after the complete film"
Bolly Leaks @LeaksBolly
"Movie promises a pure, emotional, same-sex love story essayed by Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar. From kissing to expressing their love for each other, this same-sex story is sure to impress."
lɐɯɐʎɥs 🎵@ShyFyy
"#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is really enjoyable, funny, weird and audacious. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are top notch. Entire supporting cast actually. And Ayushmann continues having a ball and doing what no one else would."
Mahe@maheshsingh265
"#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan a top notch comedy. Jeetu& support Casts r amazing gang. Movie is too funny all the way!Jeetu steals d show with his very natural and raw acting."
VINAy DUBEy🗣@Vinay053
"REVIEW - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. Its a hilarious watch! First half is extremely fun and whats engaging is the wittiness of characters and dialogue. @ayushmannk you are just BRILLIANT. @hiteshkewalya you have got this right! It will rule ❤ and boxoffice.!!"
Going by the live review, it seems, the film has managed to woo the audiences and Ayushmann is all set to bag yet another hit in his kitty.
