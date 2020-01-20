Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Trailer To Be Out Today

    For Quick Alerts
      The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just unveiled a new poster of the Aysuhamman Khurrana's LGBTQA+ centric film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film takes a rom-com approach to the still taboo subject in Indian society.

      Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

      Bhushan Kumar shared the film's new poster on social media and announced the trailer will be out today. He wrote, "Iss pyaar mein hai rainbow ke rang, dekhne aana parivaar ke sang! Presenting the first look of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥️ Trailer out at 1.33 PM!"

      The poster shows, Ayushamann on co-star and love interest Jitendra Kumar's lap who is sitting on a groom's chair. While the rest of the family is trying to separate them by knocking Ayushamman off the chair. Take a look:

      Bhushan Kumar, later also shared another poster, which is a call back to the iconic scene, 'Ja Simran Ja' from DDJL (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). While Ayushmann is in the train, Jitendra is running trying get catch the train.

      Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second commercial film which openly portray an LGBTQA+ relationship on the big screen. While the film is bound to have some drama, director Hitesh Kewalya, has chosen to showcase the unique story with a dash of comedy. The teaser released back in May made a strong attempt at normalizing the LGBTQA+ story.

      Earlier we saw Sonam Kapoor lead the charge with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, while the film didn't go well on box office it garnered a lot of support for the storyline and the makers' efforts.

      Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will also reunite the actor with former co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. It will also see Bhumi Padnekar in a cameo and will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

