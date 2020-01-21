Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Starts Meme Fest: From Indian Aunties To Avengers' Morgan Stark

Aysuhmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, which released yesterday, has received positive response from critics and audience. It instantly became a hit on social media, and Twitterverse had to take the memes to a new level.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer had plenty of funny one-liners, from the first scene of the trailer to ever dialogue mouthed Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta left a solid impact. It was only a matter of time when Twitter would bring out the best with hilarious memes.

From comparing scenes to how anxiety kicks in at mid-night to proving how Morgan Stark was born in spite of Iron Man running on battery. Dialogues like Gajraj Rao's 'Baap toh battery pe chalte hain' to 'Beta tumhe galat faimi hui hai' have been connected to real-life situations

Here are some of the must-watch hilarious memes on social media:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan



* Whein neighbours catch me smoking * pic.twitter.com/zloKttCiZ0 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 20, 2020

Indian aunties when they run into you while you're out on a date #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/BeQKBWKi5m — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) January 20, 2020

When a hot girl sits next to @Zakirism



Zakir bhai to her. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/JFWVL5N6X4 — अmann (@amanprithviraj) January 20, 2020

Beta: Papa..main arrange marriage hi karunga..kam se kam biwi meri baat to manegi, aur izzat bhi karegi meri..

Papa: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/DIe4MxkM47 — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) January 20, 2020

When You try to explain what you do as an Content Creator to your Family.#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhantrailer pic.twitter.com/XGiPGJQBlQ — Become An Influencer (@tagmangofficial) January 20, 2020

From This To This

We all grew up ...#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/fRvdazucPO — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 20, 2020

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar as the gay couple, along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's amazing chemistry. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan directed by Hitesh Kewalya, is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.

