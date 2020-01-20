Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Some Food For Thought With Laughs

Ayushmann Khurrana and unconventional roles go hand-in-hand. After playing a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, the actor is all set to star in its sequel, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which is a gay love story. The makers released the official trailer of the film today and we must say, it's worth the wait.

The 2.41 second trailer begins with a man awkwardly trying to strike on a conversation with Kartik (Ayushmann Khurrana) on his sexual preference. Kartik is in love with Aman (Jitu Kumar). Their love story hits a rough phase when both their families find this out. While Aman's family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn't prepared to step back until he marries Aman. The rest of the film revolves around how the two boys fight for their right to love.

Watch the trailer of the film here.

Speaking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann recently told IANS, "It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It's funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It's not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I'm proud to be a part of this project."

He further opened up about his choice of roles and said, "As an entertainer, I would love to reach out and entertain as many people as possible. I choose films where the entire family can go and watch them together in a theatre. There is no greater joy as an artist than seeing them enjoying your cinema and also coming out with a message to take home, to discuss and ponder."

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya who wrote Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this family entertainer also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.

